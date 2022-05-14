STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IGP Hemant Kalson arrested for assaulting shopkeeper in Haryana's Panchkula

The fresh incident came close on the heels of another incident in which the IGP was booked for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with a staff nurse at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

Published: 14th May 2022 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Controversial Haryana Inspector General of Police (IGP) Hemant Kalson was arrested for allegedly assaulting a physically-challenged shopkeeper in Pinjore town of Panchkula district, police said on Friday.

The fresh incident came close on the heels of another incident in which the IGP was booked for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with a staff nurse at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

At that time too, it was alleged that he was in an inebriated state.

The Haryana government place Kalson, IGP, Home Guards, under suspension with immediate effect "on account of misusing his official power and also tarnishing the image of the department, displaying grave misconduct and conducting himself in a manner unbecoming of a member of the service," an official statement quoting a government order said.

In the Pinjore incident which took place on Thursday night, Kalson was found to be in a "highly inebriated" state when his medical examination was conducted, police said.

He was produced before a court in Pinjore on Friday which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

Kalson was arrested for allegedly assaulting a physically-challenged shopkeeper after forcefully entering his shop in an inebriated condition in Pinjore, about 30 kms from here, the police said.

"Kalson was arrested by Pinjore police on Thursday night for assaulting a physically-challenged shopkeeper.

After that, his medical examination was done in which he was found in a highly inebriated condition.

He spent night in the lock up of the police station.

He was produced before a court of judicial magistrate in Pinjore and the court has remanded him to 14 days judicial custody," Panchkula's Police Commissioner Hanif Qureshi said over the phone.

He has been booked under IPC sections 452 (house tresspass), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), said Qureshi.

According to Kalson's suspension order, during the suspension period his headquarter will be in the office of DGP, Haryana, Panchkula, and he will not leave the station without prior permission of the competent authority.

This is not the first time when Kalson has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

In April 2019, he was placed under suspension for firing in the air during election duty in Tamil Nadu without a valid explanation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hemant Kalson Haryana Police
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp