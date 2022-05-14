India dismisses reports on non-issuance of visas in Sri Lanka

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Friday dismissed rumours that they have stopped issuing visas.

"The High Commission categorically denies that it or the Indian Consulates General or Assistant High Commission of India in Sri Lanka has stopped issuing visas. In the past few days there were operational difficulties due to the inability of our visa wing staff,’’ the Indian High Commission in Colombo tweeted.

Most of those working in the High Commission are locals who had a difficulty in reaching the office, hence the delay, it said, adding, "We are striving to return our functioning to the normal levels soon and are committed to the ease of travel of Sri Lankans to India."

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, called on the newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe on Friday and reaffirmed India’s continued cooperation with Sri Lanka for economic recovery and stability through democratic processes, which would enable the well being of all people of the island nation.

The other ambassadors who met the Prime Minister were from the US, China and Japan.

The Japanese ambassador has stated that he would leave for Tokyo on Saturday to discuss and report the situation in Sri Lanka with his government.

While the Prime Minister was trying to establish diplomatic ties after assuming charge, the home front still continues to be a challenge for him as he faces a lot of resistance.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa responding to a letter sent by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, seeking the recommendation of names for the Cabinet, said that his party SJB (Samagi Jana Balawegaya) will not nominate anyone from their party to the Cabinet that is to be formed by the President.

Another leader, of the National Freedom Front, Wimal Weerawansa, has stated that Parliamentarians have no faith that the appointment of Ranil Wicremansinghe will bring about stability.

Wimal has stated that 10 independent parties have decided not to be a part or accept any positions in the new government. He also said that they would not disrupt the functioning of the new government but would not support them either. He accused Ranil of being the man responsible for the economic crisis.

The Prime Minister, however, seems to be focused on forming a new Cabinet. It is learned that he will limit the number of cabinet ministers to 20 which would include the Prime Minister and President. Deputy Ministers will only be appointed for large ministries and there wouldn’t be any state ministerial positions. The Cabinet is likely to be sworn in within a week, say sources.