Jahangirpuri violence: Court denies bail to alleged arms supplier

Published: 14th May 2022 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed the bail application of a person who allegedly supplied a pistol used in Jahangirpuri violence, saying the allegations against the accused were serious.

Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh court denied bail to Gulfam Rasool alias Gulli, who was arrested by police for allegedly supplying the pistol to the main accused in the case.

"There is communal tension in the area at this stage. The charge sheet is yet to be filed. The allegations are serious against the applicant," the court said in an order passed on Friday.

Police had arrested Rasool on April 19. It had also recovered a country-made pistol from the accused.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.

