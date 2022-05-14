STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mundka fire: Oppn demands probe into alleged delay in firefighting, wants compensation raised

Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also asked for a probe into the alleged delay by fire tenders in reaching there and other violations.

Published: 14th May 2022 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

A Fire Brigade personnel at rescue work after a massive fire which broke out at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in New Delhi.

A Fire Brigade personnel at rescue work after a massive fire which broke out at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition BJP and Congress on Saturday demanded a high-level inquiry into the Mundka fire tragedy and an increase in the compensation to the families of the victims.

The Delhi BJP sought a probe by a retired high court judge as it alleged laxity on the part of agencies concerned and a delay in providing timely help.

The party's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta said if the fire tenders had reached the spot on time, many lives would have been saved. So far, 27 deaths have been reported in the blaze and officials said the toll could rise. "If cranes and ladders had arrived on time, people wouldn't have jumped from the roof," Gupta claimed.

Officials of Delhi Fire Services said that the firefighting and rescue work was affected due to heavy traffic and the congested location of the building that was engulfed in fire.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also asked for a probe into the alleged delay by fire tenders in reaching there and other violations.

"It should be investigated why the fire brigade arrived late. While the information about the incident was given at 4:40 PM on Friday, the people present there said that the fire brigade came late by an hour. Even the police had to carry out the rescue operation with the help of local people," Bidhuri claimed.

The BJP leaders, including Gupta, visited the site of the fire incident and met the kin of the deceased and injured. Party MLA Vijender Gupta and local MP Hans Raj Hans also visited the area.

Gupta claimed that about 100 people were feared dead in the fire at the building where at least 200 people were present at the time of the incident.

Delhi Congress leaders demanded that the AAP government increase the compensation amount for the families of the deceased to Rs 25 lakh and for the injured to Rs 5 lakh.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who visited Mundka announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. He also directed a magisterial probe into the incident.

Chairman of the communications department of the Delhi Congress Anil Bhardwaj demanded raising the compensation amount and said that the Delhi government should hold an inquiry as timely action could have saved many lives.

Party leader Parvez Alam alleged that corruption seemed to have taken place in giving the completion certificate to the building. "If there was no fire clearance, how was the building allowed to function as a commercial hub," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi fire Fire Mishap Congress AAP Mundka fire
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp