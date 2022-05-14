STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Naga-Delhi talks led by outfit’s former ‘General’

This is the first time that NSCN(IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah has not led the ongoing talks, reportedly owing to “ill health”.

Published: 14th May 2022 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Thuingaleng Muivah (File | PTI)

By Chandan Nandy
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Led by its former ‘General’ V S Atem, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) has been engaged in discussions here with the Centre’s interlocutor to break the logjam over the Naga rebel group’s two contentious demands — recognition for a separate flag and a constitution. 

This is the first time that NSCN(IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah has not led the ongoing talks, reportedly owing to “ill health”.  Sources said that “not much should be read” in Muivah’s non-arrival, as “his health is not quite sound”. 

The first meeting on Thursday was “inconclusive”. Friday’s parlays also dragged on even as interlocutor A K Mishra sought to have a deeper understanding of the NSCN(IM)’s insistence on the two issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Socialist Council of Nagaland General VS Atem Isak-Muivah NSCN(IM)
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp