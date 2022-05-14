Naga-Delhi talks led by outfit’s former ‘General’

Chandan Nandy By

NEW DELHI: Led by its former ‘General’ V S Atem, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) has been engaged in discussions here with the Centre’s interlocutor to break the logjam over the Naga rebel group’s two contentious demands — recognition for a separate flag and a constitution.

This is the first time that NSCN(IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah has not led the ongoing talks, reportedly owing to “ill health”. Sources said that “not much should be read” in Muivah’s non-arrival, as “his health is not quite sound”.

The first meeting on Thursday was “inconclusive”. Friday’s parlays also dragged on even as interlocutor A K Mishra sought to have a deeper understanding of the NSCN(IM)’s insistence on the two issues.