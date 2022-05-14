STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Bhat killing: Mass resignation from government jobs if safety not assured, warn Kashmiri Pandits

The L-G’s office tweeted that Sinha met the relatives of slain KP government employee Rahul Bhat and assured justice to his family.

Published: 14th May 2022 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Security has been beefed up in Kashmir after the killing of government employee Rahul Bhat by militants. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Outrage over the killing of a fellow colleague spilled on to the roads on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir, with Kashmiri Pandit government staff staging protests and threatening mass resignations if they were not relocated to safer places.

Protests were reported from Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk (Srinagar), Vessu, Anantnag (south Kashmir), Sheikhpora Budgam (central Kashmir) and Roop Nagar, Bantalab and some other areas in Jammu.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the agitating government staff who were marching towards the Srinagar airport after they were unable to meet Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The L-G’s office tweeted that Sinha met the relatives of slain KP government employee Rahul Bhat and assured justice to his family.

Defending its action, police said there were inputs that militants might attack protesters to create communal tension.

Chanting anti-government slogans, the protesters at Sheikhpora Budgam said they were not feeling safe in view of the ongoing targeted attacks on Kashmir Pandits for the last one year.

“It (government) forced our youth to serve in the Valley under the PM’s job package. If the government was serious, it could have allotted jobs in central government. It wants to push Kashmiri Pandits back to the Valley without assessing whether the situation is conducive,” said a protesting Pandit in Roopnagar.

The All PM Package Employees Forum, an outfit of Pandit employees, reportedly sent an en masse resignation letter to the L-G, the MHA and the PMO. A letter with names and signatures of over 300 migrant Pandit employees has gone viral on social media.

The J&K administration, however, said no such letter was received from the migrant employees. In related developments, the J&K administration announced to constitute a SIT to probe all the aspects of the Kashmiri Pandit killing.

It decided to give government job to Bhat’s widow in Jammu and financial assistance, as well as bear the educational expenses of Bhat’s daughter.

Two Pakistani militants involved in the killing shot dead

The two Pakistani militants killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora on Friday were present at Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday, confirming their involvement in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat.

Police said the two militants, identified as Faisal alias Sikander alias Mohsin and Ukasha, were killed in an encounter at Brar Aragam area of Bandipora.

IGP Kashmir confirmed the involvement of the two slain militants, who had recently escaped during an encounter and whose presence was technically confirmed at Chadoora on Thursday, in the killing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat Kashmir Violence
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp