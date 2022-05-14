STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Status of places of worship should not be changed, will lead to conflict: Congress on Gyanvapi Masjid

Chidambaram said the Places of Worship Act was passed after deep consideration and the only exception in that act was to the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Published: 14th May 2022 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

UDAIPUR: No attempt should be made to change the status of any place of worship as it would lead to huge conflict, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday.

It is to avoid such conflict that the Narasimha Rao government had passed the Places of Worship Act, he added.

His remarks came a day after the Supreme Court refused to stay the inspection of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

Chidambaram said the Places of Worship Act was passed after deep consideration and the only exception in that act was to the Ram Janmabhoomi.

"We believe that all other places of worship should remain in the status they are and they were. We should not make an attempt to change the status of any place of worship, that will only lead to huge conflict and it is to avoid such conflict that the Narasimha Rao government passed the Places of Worship act," he told reporters.

The top court has agreed to consider listing the plea of a Muslim party against the survey of the Gyanvapi premises.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices J K Maheswari and Hima Kohli was told by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi mosque case, that the plea has been filed against the survey being conducted at the Varanasi site.

"We have filed in relation to a survey which has been directed to be conducted in relation to the Varanasi property. This (Gyanvapi) has been a mosque since time immemorial and this is clearly interdicted by the Places of Worship Act," Ahmadi said on Friday.

He said the direction to conduct a survey has been passed and an order of status quo be passed at the moment Varanasi's fast track court headed by a civil judge (senior division) had on April 8, 2021 directed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex and ascertain if a temple was demolished to build the mosque that stands adjacent to the temple.

The Allahabad High Court, however, stayed the Varanasi court's order on petitions by Anjuman Intazamia Masjid and the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gyanvapi Gyanvapi mosque Gyanvapi masjid Congress Chidambaram
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp