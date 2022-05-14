Top industry captains set to attend  UP government's June 3 groundbreaking ceremony

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Top industry captains are likely to be present in the state capital for the groundbreaking ceremony organised by the UP government on June 3.

Prominent among those who have confirmed their participation in the event are Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gautam Adani, Sanjeev Goenka, Sajjan Jindal, and Sudhir Mehta.

In its quest to make the state an industrial hub, the state government is targeting investment proposals of more than Rs 75,000 crores. This would be the third groundbreaking ceremony under the Yogi Adityanath government during the last five years but the first after he returned to power.

While Kumar Mangalam Birla is heading the Aditya Birla Group, which had operations across 36 countries, Gautam Adani is the chairman and founder of the Adani Group.

Sanjeev Goenka, founder chairman of RPSG Group, Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of JSW Group of companies, and Sudhir Uttamlal Mehta of Torrent Group comprising Torrent Pharma, Torrent Power, and Torrent Gas, will be in Lucknow to take part in the event.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Board of Tata Sons and the chairperson of the Vedanta group will also be participating in the ceremony to be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. The event is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Among the prominent projects that would be kicked off by the groundbreaking are data centres of Adani and Hiranandani groups worth Rs 4900 crore and Rs 9100 crore respectively along with the Rs 2100-crore software development centres of Microsoft.

Besides, the work on a cement manufacturing plant of Rs 600 crore by Dalmia Group in Mirzapur and the detergent plant of Hindustan Unilever Limited would also commence, industry department officials said.