STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Wary of leaks, Congress bars leaders from carrying phones for internal meetings at 'Chintan Shivir'

The move comes after the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had raised concerns at the Congress Working Committee meeting this week over internal discussions finding their way out into the media.

Published: 14th May 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

A Congress worker with party flag during the 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' at Udaipur in Rajasthan, on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

UDAIPUR: With party's internal deliberations often making their way out in public, the Congress has adopted a cautious approach at the Chintan Shivir here with delegates not allowed to carry mobile phones during internal discussions.

The move comes after the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had raised concerns at the Congress Working Committee meeting this week over internal discussions finding their way out into the media.

The three-day Shivir here began Friday afternoon with Gandhi's address following which over 400 delegates began deliberations on subject-specific issues across six groups.

Keeping in view the confidentiality of the meetings of these groups, the leaders involved were not been allowed to take their mobile phones inside.

Before the start of the meetings, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken told leaders that lockers have been provided for keeping mobile phones outside the meeting rooms.

He said that apart from the delegates, no one else would be present at the premises of the meetings.

Congress sources said that in view of some past experiences, the emphasis has been given on confidentiality in these meetings for a free and fair discussion.

The discussions at the Shivir will continue on the first and second day and the conclusions will be recorded in the form of a declaration, a draft of which will be discussed at the CWC meeting to be held there on the third and last day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Chintan Shivir Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp