STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Enforcement Directorate arrests six Bangladeshi nationals in cross-border money laundering case

The arrested included the mastermind of the group accused of perpetrating a bank fraud in the neighbouring country to the tune of 10,000 crore Bangladeshi taka.

Published: 15th May 2022 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday said it has arrested six Bangladeshi nationals, some of them "disguised" as Indians with fake IDs, as part of a cross-border money laundering investigation.

The arrested included the "mastermind" of the group, Proshanta Kumar Halder, accused of perpetrating a bank fraud in the neighbouring country to the tune of 10,000 crore Bangladeshi taka.

Halder, who has aliases such as Prashanta Halder and Shib Shankar Halder (Indian identity), has an Interpol issued global arrest warrant against him, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

The ED said he held Bangladeshi and Indian passports and another one issued by Grenada.

The others who have been arrested by the federal agency, under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), included Swapan Maitra alias Swapan Mistry, Uttam Maitra alias Uttam Mistry, Imam Hossian alias Imon Halder and Amana Sultana alias Sharmee Halder and Pranesh Kumar Halder.

The ED produced them before a court on Saturday after it conducted raids against them on May 13.

The raids were "carried out at 11 premises linked to Bangladeshi nationals Proshanta Kumar Halder, Pritish Kumar Halder and their associates across the state of West Bengal."

"Proshanta Kumar Halder was found in the disguised identity of Indian citizen as Shibshankar Halder," the ED said.

It was found that Proshanta Kumar Halder along with his associates "fraudulently" obtained Indian government-issued identities such as ration card from the state of West Bengal, voter ID card, PAN (permanent account number) and Aadhaar card, it said.

"ED has ascertained that these Bangladeshi nationals have also managed to float companies in India on the basis of fraudulently obtained identities and have even purchased properties in West Bengal," it said.

The case, it said, is an "offence of cross-border implication under the anti-money laundering law as Proshanta Kumar Halder has been found to be accused in approximately 10000 crore Bangladesh taka worth bank fraud in Bangladesh and alleged to have siphoned off money outside Bangladesh to various countries."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Bangladesh Bangladesh Money Laundering Case
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp