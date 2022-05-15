EVM issue raked in 'Chintan Shivir', but Congress says will take up in all-party meet

By IANS

UDAIPUR: During the 'Chintan Shivir' a proposal was mooted to demand elections on the ballot paper, but was turned down by the sub group which said that it was the concern of all parties and would be decided in an all-party meeting.

The proposal was that the Congress should come up with a resolution on it but the party said the 'shivir is for internal discussion of the party and its future agenda'.

There were many leaders during the meeting who opposed the EVM and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal was one of the vocal voices. It was said at the meeting that many political parties have blamed EVM for their losses in the poll, but the ongoing shivir, the party was outlining broad contours for its future programmes.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to embark on a padyatra (foot march) from August 15 this year from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to connect with the masses.

The yatra was part of the discussion during the 'Chintan Shivir' of the party.

Similar 'padyatra' will be organised in each state by the state leaders to push pro-people agenda and highlight the "failures" of the government and plight of the people. The final call will be taken by the CWC, however the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi has discussed a mass agitation programme against the government on inflation and economic issues.