Newly-elected Bihar MLC Sachchidanand Rai meets Prashant Kishor, discusses state's economic issues

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Newly elected member of Bihar legislative council Sachchidanand Rai on Sunday called on political strategist turned political activist Prashant Kishor at the latter's residence in Patna, creating ripples in political circles in the state.

Rai got elected from Saran seat despite strong opposition from BJP, the party he remained associated with ahead of the legislative council election.

Rai contested as independent candidate after ticket denied to him from the seat he had represented earlier. He finally emerged victorious for the second consecutive term.

Rai's win came as a setback for the BJP, which could win only six out of 12 seats it had contested in the election.

Denial of ticket to Rai antagonized upper caste voters, who didn't support the BJP's official nominee Dharmendra Kumar, who stood third in the elections.

Rai in his statement said that he was pleased to see Kishor, who recently launched 'Jan Suraaj' (good governance) campaign to bring all like minded people on a platform with an aim to set the process of state's all round development rolling.

The issues related to migration of workers from Bihar to other states in search of jobs, creation of job opportunities, health, education and strengthening the basic infrastructure in the state were discussed at length at Rai's maiden meeting with Kishor.

Rai expressed concern over the state occupying 28th rank in terms of economic activities in the country.

“This situation is more or less the same for the last three decades,” he said, adding that it is high time that the people should come forward to take the state to a new height of development.

Earlier, Kishor met academicians, political activists, RTI activists, students of Patna University, retired professors and people from other strata of society to get feedback about the state's affairs. His meeting with such people is still continuing.

Recently Kishor announced to undertake 3000-km long 'pad yatra' from West Champaran district on October 2.

During his 'pad yatra' he is supposed to meet people and get acquainted with problems faced by them.