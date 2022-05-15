Online post against Sharad Pawar: Pervert mindset not good for society, says NCP MP Supriya Sule

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP MP Supriya Sule on Sunday said a perverted mindset is not good for the society in view of Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale allegedly sharing an objectionable post about Sule's father and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Chitale was arrested on Saturday from Navi Mumbai over the post she allegedly shared on her Facebook page.

The post shared by Chitale was purportedly written by someone else.

It contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to the NCP president.

"I don't know her. This is the issue of culture. I am thankful to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray for speaking out against such a post," Sule told reporters in Nashik.

Queried on whether she supports protests by NCP workers against Chitale, the Baramati MP said the issue is about culture when someone wishes death to your parents and someone you idolize in public life.

"Pervert mindset is not good for the society," she said.

On Saturday, workers of NCP's women wing had thrown black ink and eggs at Chitale outside Kalamboli police station in Navi Mumbai.

Sule said she didn't support the attack on Chitale by NCP's women workers.

"Misuse of social media is serious. I have been nurtured with middle-class Marathi values. Abusing anyone is not part of my culture. Despite many attacks in his 55 years of political life, my father did not answer anyone in this manner. Speaking or wishing about one's father's death or any person's death fits in which culture?" asked Sule.

When asked about Chitale's social media post, Sule said some people have written something on their FB wall.

"It does not fit in any law. This is very unfortunate. The law will take its course," Sule said.

The Baramati MP said the misuse of Central agencies is a reality.

"(former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader) Anil Deshmukh was targeted. The Centre had conducted a record 109 raids on Deshmukh. These agencies had to conduct another raid as they did not find anything 108 times. It's a sham," Sule said when asked about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray criticising Central agencies in his public rally held in Mumbai a day earlier.

"I don't consider anything more important than issues such as inflation, rising prices of petrol, diesel and the LPG cylinder. I request the Prime Minister to convene a meeting of Chief Ministers of all states and discuss urgently what can be done to rein in the rising inflation," Sule said.

On Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole calling ally NCP a "backstabber", Sule said often those people are criticised from whom we have expectations.

"This is democracy. Everyone has the right to criticise. People should criticise and we should serve the people," she said responding to a query on social worker Anna Hazare's remarks against the MVA government.