Probe ordered into tear gas shelling on Kashmiri Pandit protesters

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday ordered a probe into the tear gas shelling incident on protesting Kashmiri Pandits on May 13.

Published: 15th May 2022 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri Pandits shout slogans during a protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday ordered a probe into the tear gas shelling incident on protesting Kashmiri Pandits on May 13.

"Strict action will be taken against officials involved in the action," administrative sources said.

Police had used tear gas against Kashmir Pandits, who were protesting peacefully against the killing of government employee, Rahul Bhat, by terrorists inside a government office.

Manoj Sinha said, "Rahul Bhat's killing is targeted one. SIT to probe it from all angles along with probing use of force to disperse Kashmiri migrant protestors in aftermath of incident. 2 foreign militants killed. Directions given to administration to not use force anywhere."

The government decided to give a job to Bhat's widow and financial assistance to the family.

In addition to the formation of an SIT to probe Bhat's murder, the station house officer (SHO) of Chadoora police station was removed.

Bhat was killed during office hours in Chadoora town on May 12.

