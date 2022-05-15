STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SDMC sets up 125 libraries, 73 reading corners in its schools

The SDMC has set up 125 libraries and 73 reading corners in its schools to inculcate a habit of reading among students.

Published: 15th May 2022 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Books

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has set up 125 libraries and 73 reading corners in its schools to inculcate a habit of reading among students, the civic body said on Sunday.

The SDMC runs 539 primary schools under its jurisdiction.

"The civic body has been establishing well-equipped libraries inside the school premises. In collaboration with NGOs Angelica Foundation, Room to Read and Katha, the SDMC's education department has set up well-equipped and reader-friendly libraries in as many as 125 schools," it said in an official statement.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said setting up of "excellent" libraries will bring about a positive change in the lives of children by motivating them to read good and inspirational books.

In these libraries, books are available for students of all ages studying in the SDMC schools, the commissioner said in the statement.

The education department of the SDMC has set up 56 libraries in schools in its central zone, 39 in schools in south zone and 30 in schools in the west zone.

Efforts are being made to open similar libraries in Najafgarh zone schools as well, the statement said.

Prominent places where libraries have been made operational in corporation schools are Tughlakabad Extension, Kalkaji, Premnagar, Ashram in Central Zone, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Deoli, Pushp Vihar, RK Puram in South Zone and Tagore Garden, Raghubir Nagar, Subhash Nagar in West Zone.

"The civic agency, with the help of NGO Room to Read and Katha, has started 73 'Reading Corners' in its primary schools, where there is no separate room/space for running a full-fledged library," the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SDMC South Delhi Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp