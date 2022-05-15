STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three killed in landslides in Assam, flood alert issued

At least three people were killed in landslides in Dima Hasao district of Assam, an official bulletin said.

Published: 15th May 2022 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

GUWAHATI: At least three people were killed in landslides in Dima Hasao district of Assam, an official bulletin said.

According to a bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday night, three persons, including a woman, lost their lives in Haflong revenue circle of Dima Hasao.

The hill district has been ravaged by flash floods and massive landslides at several places, snapping rail and road links from other parts of the state.

ASDMA said that landslides have been reported from New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion and Lodi Pangmoul villages, where around 80 houses were severely affected.

"Railway line at Jatinga-Harangajao and Mahur-Phaiding was blocked due to landslides. Before reaching Maibang tunnel at Geremlambra village, road is likely to be blocked due to landslides," it added.

The ASDMA further said that nearly 25,000 people are affected by floods across five districts in Assam.

The worst-hit is Cachar with over 21,000 people affected, followed by Karbi Anglong West with nearly 2,000 victims and Dhemaji with more than 600 persons hit by the deluge.

At least 227 people are taking shelter in 10 relief camps and distribution centres set up across two districts.

Nearly 2,200 people were rescued by the Army, paramilitary forces, Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, civil administration and trained volunteers from Cachar and Hojai districts.

Incidents of massive waterlogging have been reported from various parts of Guwahati.

The ASDMA has issued flood alert for Cachar, Karimganj, Dhemaji, Morigaon and Nagaon districts for the next 12-72 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam Floods
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp