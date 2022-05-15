Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan; SGPC, political leaders condemn the incident

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In yet another case of target killing of minorities in neighbouring Pakistan, two Sikh traders were shot dead today by unidentified armed men in Peshawar.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) and political leaders from across party lines in Punjab slammed the Pakistan Government saying minorities are not safe in the neighbouring country and demanded the Centre take up the matter with the neighbouring country.

The two Sikh traders Ranjit Singh and Kuljit Singh, who were doing grocery business at Bada Bazaar in the Sarband area of Peshawar district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Pakistan were shot dead on Sunday by unidentified persons. They were inside their shops when miscreants came and opened fire on them, said sources.

Expressing grief over the incident, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Pakistan Government has failed to ensure the safety of life and property of minority Sikhs in Pakistan and such incidents are happening time and again but no justice is ever delivered.

"We strongly condemn the killing of our Sikh brothers once again. The government of the neighbouring country should fulfil its responsibility diligently as such killing of minorities is a matter of grave concern for the entire world, especially the Sikhs. We demand that the culprits should be nabbed immediately and justice should be delivered to the aggrieved families at the earliest,” said Dhami. He also asked the Indian Government to take up the matter with Pakistan.

Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann has also condemned the incident and urged the external affairs minister to speak to Pakistan. "I Strongly condemn the gruesome killing of two Sikh youths in Peshawar Pakistan. I also request our Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to speak to Pakistan to raise the concern and ensure safety of Hindu and Sikh minorities residing in Pakistan,’’ he tweeted.

Senior BJP leader and Former President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjinder Singh Sirsa, tweeted, "Tragic & unfortunate! 2 Sikhs, Ranjit Singh & Kuldeep Singh shot dead by armed men in Peshawar today. Such dastardly attack has spread panic among minority Sikhs in Pak. I urge @DrSJaishankar Ji to take up issue of safety of Sikhs in Pak with his counterparts in @GovtofPakistan."

Also, former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh condemned the killing as he tweeted, "Another killing of Sikhs in Pakistan. 2 shopkeepers, Ranjeet Singh & Saljeet Singh shot dead in Peshawar. This is highly condemnable. I've always said, @GovtofPakistan only does lip services for Sikhs without ensuring their security. Request @PMOIndia to take serious note.’’

Not only him also Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal asked the union government to take up the matter with the Pakistan Government as he tweeted, "Shocked & pained to learn about the dastardly killing of two Sikh shopkeepers -Ranjit Singh & Kuljeet Singh in Peshawar (Pakistan). Condemning the incident, I urge EAM @DrSJaishankar ji to ensure justice to the bereaved families & also to take up Sikhs' safety issue with @PakPMO.’’