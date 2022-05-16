STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal Governor seeks report from state as Suvendu Adhikari says cops entered his MLA office by force

Governor Jadgeep Dhankhar said that that chief secretary has been asked to file a report on the incident by 10 PM.

Published: 16th May 2022 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jadgeep Dhankhar on Sunday sought an urgent report from the state's chief secretary H K Dwivedi over an "attack by the police" on the MLA office of Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

He said such action on the MLA office of Adhikari is a matter of "deep concern".

"In view of worrisome inputs from Leader of Opposition West Bengal Legislative Assembly @SuvenduWB that his MLA office of Nandigram has been attacked by police, sought an urgent report Chief Secretary," he tweeted.

Adhikari, later taking to the microblogging platform, said the police entered his office by force.

"Without giving any prior information, without showing a search warrant, and without the presence of a magistrate, the 'Mamata' police (West Bengal Police) forcefully entered my Nandigram MLA's office unnecessarily.

"This is a lousy and cruel act on the part of the Mamata Banerjee government. It is a conspiracy against the Leader of the Opposition," he wrote, attaching three videos to substantiate the claim.

Dhankhar said that that chief secretary has been asked to file a report on the incident by 10 PM.

"CS @chief_west to render status report by 10 PM today indicating full details of heavy police and rapid action force posse & senior officials @WBPolice present in & outside MLA office of LOP @SuvenduWB."

"Such an action in the MLA office of LOP is a matter of deep concern," he added.

TAGS
Jadgeep Dhankhar Suvendu Adhikari Trinamool BJP
