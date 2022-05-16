STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biological E cuts price of its Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax to Rs 250 per dose

For end-user, the price would be Rs 400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges, added the pharmaceutical company.

Published: 16th May 2022 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad-based Biological E. Limited (BE) on Monday reduced the price of its Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax from Rs. 840 to Rs.250 a dose, including GST, for private Covid vaccination centres.

The RBD protein subunit vaccine will now cost the user Rs 400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges. Earlier, the private market price was Rs.990 a dose, including taxes and vaccine administration charges.

In March this year, the Corbevax vaccine was used for vaccinating children in the age group of 12-14 years, and its price was fixed at Rs 145 for the government vaccination programme.

The company said the price cut aims to make the vaccine more affordable so that it can reach more children and help protect them against the virus.

The decision comes within weeks of the pharma company receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for children between 5-12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of 6 -12 years.

Corbevax has also been made available in a single-dose vial, making it more convenient for vaccine administration. This also helps eliminate vaccine wastage, which will help private hospitals for whom this is a significant cause of concern.

The company has supplied 100 million doses of Corbevax to the Indian government. Over 44 million doses have already been administered to children aged 12-14 years in the country.

