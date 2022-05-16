STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP likely to face Rajasthan polls under ‘Brand Modi’

Recently, at a meeting with party national president J P Nadda, all senior leaders of Rajasthan BJP were asked to work together to ensure victory for the party in the upcoming assembly election.

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a well thought-out plan amid the unabated infighting within the Rajasthan BJP, the party central leadership has decided in principle to deploy ‘Brand Modi’ in the next Assembly election in the state. Ahead of the two-day party camp at Jaipur, from May 20 to 21, the central leadership of the saffron party is learnt to have conveyed to the state leaders about the decision to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi the central plank in the Assembly election, which is due next year.

A senior source in the BJP on Sunday said PM Modi will bear more fruits than any state leader in the polls. “State leaders, including former CM Vasundhara Raje, will soon be entrusted with election-related tasks to keep the flock together. This will happen most probably at the upcoming party camp,” sources said.

Raje and state party chief Satish Poonia have been at loggerheads for a long time. Recently, at a meeting with party national president J P Nadda, all senior leaders of Rajasthan BJP were asked to work together to ensure victory for the party in the upcoming assembly election.

“The central leadership has once again communicated to Rajasthan leaders to work together and end the infighting and factionalism. The entire elections would be fought exposing the ruling Congress’ failure in governance and highlighting the PM Modi’s achievements,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Rift in Bihar BJP could be addressed in Jaipur meet

Patna: The three-day BJP meet in Jaipur from May 19 may effect some reshuffle in the Bihar BJP. Conflict within the state BJP had intensified after the 2021 cabinet reshuffle at the Centre with two key leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Kumar Modi being sidelined. It is rumoured that Prasad and Modi were sidetracked to make way for the emerging ‘Yadav’ coterie, spearheaded by Union minister and Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, which has been attempting to reformulate the party’s caste-based strategy. ENS

