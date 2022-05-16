STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF helps villagers across border give final farewell to kin

They told us that some of their relatives live on the other side of the border in Bangladesh and want to see the mortal remains of before the last rites are conducted.

Published: 16th May 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 08:52 AM

Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Going beyond the call of duty, BSF personnel posted in Malda district made arrangements for Bangladeshi nationals to pay their respect to a relative on the Indian side, who died of ailments two days ago.

The body of Abdul Khaleque (55) was brought near the zero line for a handful of relatives from Bangladesh to bid a final good bye. “After Khaleque’s death, his family members living in Keshtopur village under English Bazar police station area requested our 44th battalion of the BSF posted in the area.

They told us that some of their relatives live on the other side of the border in Bangladesh and want to see the mortal remains of before the last rites are conducted. The commandant accepted the request,” said a senior police officer.

The family approached the commandant through the local panchayat Pradhan. “The commandant contacted the head of the battalion and he was given a nod. Khaleque’s family members were told to inform their relatives in Bangladesh and asked to bring them near the zero line of the border,” said the BSF officer.

After getting nod from the commandant head, a message was delivered to Border Guard Bangladesh. Khaleque’s body was kept near Zero Line for 15 minutes from 10 pm.  Mehtab Mondal, a villager of Keshtopur, said the wish of Khaleque’s relatives could be fulfilled only because of the BSF’s effort. “I was also present there. Escorted by the personnel of Bangladesh Border Guard, the relatives from Bangladesh came and perform their last rites. We witnessed the BSF’s good gesture to fulfil the wish of Khaleque’s relatives living in India and Bangladesh,” he said.

A senior BSF official said the force organised various drives to develop cordial relations with the local residents. “On many occasions, we transported patients to hospitals and extended helps to students This is part of our job so that we can take local people into confidence and receive information from them about crimes taking place in the border area,” said another BSF official.

