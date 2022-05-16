Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Training on house affairs for new MLAs

With 85 first-time MLAs out of the total 117 legislators in the Vidhan Sabha, the government will soon organise a three-day training for the former lot to learn the nuances of the house. However, all the legislators will be invited for the training camp. The Punjab assembly has tied up with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of Lok Sabha secretariat to impart the training. The MLAs is will attend classes eight hours daily from May 31 to June 2. Eighty-two out of the 85 first-timers are from Aam Aadmi Party, while one each is from the Congress, SAD and BJP. A team of nearly eight different subject experts from PRIDE will conduct the training modules for the MLAs.

Oppn ridicules AAP MLA for hostility to cops

Loyalty came back around to haunt AAP MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi after he was greeted by derision from the opposition. Why? Because he took it out on two police officers, including a DSP, for issuing a traffic challan to one of his loyalists. The guy in question was penalised by the police for driving a motorcycle without a registration plate, following which he called the legislator. The Batala MLA in turn immediately called up the officers on their mobile phones. But they did not attend his calls. The angry MLA drove down to the spot and had an argument with cops. The video of the incident went viral, following which Congress leaders maintined that the cops were carrying out responsibilities.

Himachal Congress not to name CM face now

In the run up to the Himachal Pradesh state election, former Congress state president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu – who was recently appointed chairperson of state campaign committee – is hesitant of being named CM face. As per him, let the party first garner adequate seats in the assembly before making key announcements. This apart, new state unit chief Pratibha Singh, wife of former CM late Virbhadra Singh; leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and Solan MLA Dhani Ram Shandil are the front-runners and the party is not taking chances to announce any one as other might work against the party. These leaders too are of the view that the party might end up in the same way as it did in Punjab and Uttrakhand.

