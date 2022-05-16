STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farooq Abdullah demands ban on 'The Kashmir Files'

He alleged that it has created an atmosphere of "hatred in the country". He also called the film "baseless", citing the incidents portrayed in the movie as fake.

Published: 16th May 2022 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ANANTNAG: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday called for a ban on Vivek Agnihotri-directed film 'The Kashmir Files', alleging that it has created an atmosphere of "hatred in the country".

He also called the film "baseless", citing the incidents portrayed in the movie as fake.

The remarks came a day after the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders, including Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, met LG Manoj Sinha to discuss the recent incidents of violence in the Valley.

"We met LG Manoj Sinha. The purpose of it was that the law and order situation is bad here. While tourists are visiting the Valley, people are being killed on a daily basis," he said while speaking to the reporters here.

"If we have to come closer to each other, this hatred has to end. 'The Kashmir Files' shows a Muslim killing a Hindu and rinsing the rice in his blood and telling his wife to eat it? This is a baseless film that has not only created hatred in the country but also among the youth of the valley that how they are being looked at," Abdullah added.

Assuring the cooperation of the leaders of the Union Territory, the National Conference chief said that they would "stand with everything that helps maintain peace and law and order". "We don't want to disrupt the law and order. He assured us that the government is doing everything possible," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the security would be beefed up in the residential areas of the government Kashmiri Pandit employees in the Valley, while also announcing an enquiry into the tear gas shelling incident against them during the protest.

The killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and government employee on Thursday, triggered street protest by the locals wherein teargases were used to disperse the protesters. Following the protest, the J-K government constituted an SIT to probe the murder. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir The Kashmir Files Farooq Abdullah
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp