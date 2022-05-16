STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Filmmaker Avinash Das booked for sharing Amit Shah's photo with arrested IAS officer

Police Inspector H M Vyas of Ahmedabad Police's Detection of Crime Branch said Das (46) shared the photo on his Twitter handle on May 8.

Published: 16th May 2022 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat police have booked filmmaker Avinash Das for sharing a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, an official said.

Police Inspector H M Vyas of Ahmedabad Police's Detection of Crime Branch said Das (46) shared the photo on his Twitter handle on May 8.

The photo shows Shah and Singhal at a public event five years ago, but Das tweeted it to mislead people and defame the minister's reputation, the official said.

Das has also been booked for allegedly insulting the national flag by posting on March 17 a morphed picture of a woman wearing a tricolour on his Facebook account, the official said.

A case has been registered against Das under IPC 469 (forgery) and section 67 of IT Act for the May 8 Twitter post, he said.

Das has also been booked under sections of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and IT Act for the March 17 Facebook post, the official added.

The ED on Wednesday arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Singhal in a case of money laundering involving alleged diversion of MGNREGA funds, and also seized over Rs 18 crore in cash from the house of a chartered accountant, allegedly linked to Singhal.

Das has directed the 2017 film 'Anaarkali of Aarah', starring Swara Bhaskar, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Pooja Singhal Enforcement Directorate Avinash Das BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp