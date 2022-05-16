STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India hits out at OIC for 'unwarranted' comments on delimitation exercise in J&K

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India 'categorically rejected' the OIC's comments criticising New Delhi over the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 16th May 2022

Kashmir lockdown

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Monday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its "unwarranted" comments on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir and asked it to refrain from carrying out its "communal agenda" at the behest of one country, in an oblique reference to Pakistan.

In a strongly-worded reaction, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India "categorically rejected" the OIC's comments criticising New Delhi over the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are dismayed that the OIC secretariat has once again made unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India," Bagchi said.

"As in the past, the Government of India categorically rejects the assertions made by the OIC secretariat on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India."

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the OIC statement on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-a-vis India at the behest of one country," he said.

India has been hitting out at the OIC for its comments on Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement earlier, the general secretariat of the OIC "expresses deep concern over India's attempts to redraw the electoral boundaries" of Jammu and Kashmir, alleging it is a violation of the rights of the Kashmiri people.

"Referring to the long-standing and principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and relevant decisions of the Islamic Summit and OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the general secretariat reiterates its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

