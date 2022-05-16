STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal meeting party MLAs over BJP's 'bulldozer politics'

Published: 16th May 2022 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a virtual press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A meeting of AAP MLAs with Delhi chief minister and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal over the BJP's "bulldozer politics" began here on Monday morning.

The meeting being held at chief minister's residence was attended by almost all the ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Delhi, the party sources said.

The three civic bodies have been carrying out demolitions in several parts of Delhi, including Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Karol Bagh, Khyala, and Lodhi Colony.

The anti-encroachment drives by BJP ruled municipal corporations started in the national capital after party president Adesh Gupta wrote letters to the mayors for removing encroachments by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in the city.

Earlier, the meeting of AAP MLAs was scheduled for Saturday but was cancelled following the massive fire in a building in Mundka in which at least 27 people have died.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to stop the "destruction" in the name of anti-encroachment drive.

The deputy chief minister had also slammed the "bulldozer politics" of the BJP and claimed that the civic bodies were planning to raze 63 lakh dwellings in the national capital.

