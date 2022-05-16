STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Left parties call for nationwide protest against inflation, unemployment from May 25 to 31

Rolling back of surcharges/cess on petroleum products, restoration of wheat supplies through PDS, strengthening PDS by distribution of essential commodities including pulses & edible oil are some.

Published: 16th May 2022 02:48 PM

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Left parties have called for a nationwide protest against inflation and unemployment, starting May 25 to 31 while also rolling out a list of demands in front of the Centre.

The parties have also directed their units across the country to carry out a coordinated nationwide struggle during the stated period.

Rolling back of surcharges/cess on petroleum products, restoration of the wheat supplies through the Public Distribution System (PDS), strengthening the PDS by the distribution of essential commodities including pulses and edible oil feature in their list of demands.

"Unabated galloping price rise is imposing unprecedented burdens on the people. Crores are suffering and are pushed into deeper poverty with growing hunger pangs. Coming on top of unprecedented and growing levels of unemployment, this is compounding people's miseries," said a joint statement by the Left parties.

"Over the last year, the prices of petroleum products have increased by 70 per cent, vegetables by 20 per cent, cooking oil by 23 per cent and cereals by 8 per cent. Wheat, the staple diet of crores of Indians, is seeing a price rise of over 14 per cent, making it unaffordable. Wheat procurement has declined," added the statement enumerating the instances of inflation in the country.

The joint statement further criticised the government over the wheat procurement policy and claimed that the Centre has procured less than half of the last year.

"This year procurement will not cross 20 Metric Tonnes as against the target of 44.4 Metric Tonnes. The continuous hike in prices of petroleum products and cooking gas cylinders and the acute shortage of wheat is propelling this overall inflation. The reported Coal shortages are pushing up the cost of electricity," the statement said.

The parties demanded an increase in the MGNREGA allocation, legislation on an employment guarantee scheme for urban areas and filling up all vacant posts.

Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist), D Raja, General Secretary, Communist Party of India, Debabrata Biswas, General Secretary, All India Forward Bloc, Manoj Bhattacharya, General Secretary, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Dipankar Bhattacharya, General Secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)- Liberation were the signatories of the joint statement.

