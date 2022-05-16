Maximum video survey work on Gyanvapi mosque premises completed: Sources

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With major part of video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque completed in compliance of Varanasi Civil Judge (Senior Divison) court order on Sunday peacefully covering all the three domes and main mosque area, the survey commission would continue the remaining work on Monday before submitting the report to the court on Tuesday, May 17.

However, the commissioner tried to complete the work on Sunday itself by extending the survey hours from 8 am to 1 pm, but it could not be completed and the court appointed advocate commissioner informed the district administration that rest of the work would be completed on Monday.

According to the official sources, the survey team needs more time to do detailing of already surveyed areas, including the basement in possession of Vyas family which has been contesting the issue with the mosque management committee since 1880.

It has one of the basements in its possession.

On Monday, the area of pond for wazu (purification ritual) and some other parts will be surveyed.

According to Varanasi DM Kaushal Raj Sharma, all team members of the survey commission were asked to be present at Gyanvapi on Monday morning to ensure completion of the survey by the advocate commissioner as its report has to be submitted before the court on Tuesday. The officials concerned said that the remaining might take only two hours to be completed on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday morning , the team of over 50 members, including advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, the special and assistant advocate commissioners Vishal Singh and Ajay Pratap Singh, representatives of both parties, their lawyers and videographers entered the Gyanvapi premises at 8 am.

Apart from them, the ADM (administration), ADM (city), additional deputy commissioner of police and chief executive officer of Kashi Vishwanath temple also took part in the survey.

Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said that apart from increasing police force, the security plan was also revised to make the visit of devotees to Kashi Vishwanath temple easy and smooth.

In a petition filed by Rakhi Singh of Delhi and Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas and Rekha Pathak, all natives of Varanasi, on April 18, 2021 to seek permission for daily worship and performing rituals at the idols of Shringar Gauri in Gyanvapi and stopping the opponents from causing any damage to the statues, civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar had ordered the survey of Gyanvapi premises through an order issued on April 26.