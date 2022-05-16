'Not first such case or a rare occurrence': India asks Pakistan to punish those behind killing of two Sikh traders

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday asked Pakistan to sincerely investigate the "brutal" killing of two Sikh traders in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and take strict action against those responsible for the "shocking" and "deplorable" incident.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has registered its "strong protest" with Pakistan on the continued "targeting" of members of the minority community in that country.

India's strong reaction came hours after Saljeet Singh (42) and Ranjeet Singh (38) were shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the latest targeted killing of the minority community members.

Responding to media queries on the incident, Bagchi said India expects the Pakistan government to ensure the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities.

"We have seen the reports on brutal killing of two Sikh traders by unidentified armed men in Peshawar. Sadly, this is not the first such case or a rare occurrence," Bagchi said.

He said "grave concerns" have been expressed by various quarters of the Indian civil society and the Sikh community at this shocking and deplorable incident.

"We have registered our strong protest with the Government of Pakistan on continued targeting of members of the minority community in Pakistan," Bagchi said.

"We call upon the authorities concerned to sincerely investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible for this deplorable incident," he said.

According to police, both the businessmen died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning.

"We expect that the Government of Pakistan, in the discharge of its responsibilities, will look after the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities," the spokesperson said.

India has been calling upon Pakistan to ensure the security and safety of its minority communities.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure the immediate arrest and punishment of the culprits.