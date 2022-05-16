STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC to hear plea challenging inspection, video survey of premises inside Gyanvapi mosque on Tuesday

In a petition filed by five Hindu women seeking access and the right to worship at the western wall of the mosque complex, a local court of Varanasi had ordered an inspection of the premises.

Published: 16th May 2022 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Prathma Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear the petition challenging the inspection and video survey of the premises inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Tuesday.

Justice DY Chandrachud-led bench will be hearing the case.

The plea by senior advocate Hufeza Ahmadi for Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque was mentioned initially before the benched headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday. 

In a petition filed by five Hindu women seeking access and right to worship at the western wall of the mosque complex, a local court of Varanasi had ordered an inspection of the premises through advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The court on May 12 had refused Anjuman Islamia Masajid Committee‘s plea to replace advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The court had further appointed Vishal Singh and Ajay Pratap Singh to assist Ajay Kumar in the survey. 

The local court order has asked for the survey report by the commissioner to be submitted by May 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gyanvapi mosque Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp