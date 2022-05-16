SC to hear plea challenging inspection, video survey of premises inside Gyanvapi mosque on Tuesday

Prathma Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear the petition challenging the inspection and video survey of the premises inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Tuesday.

Justice DY Chandrachud-led bench will be hearing the case.

The plea by senior advocate Hufeza Ahmadi for Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque was mentioned initially before the benched headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday.

In a petition filed by five Hindu women seeking access and right to worship at the western wall of the mosque complex, a local court of Varanasi had ordered an inspection of the premises through advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The court on May 12 had refused Anjuman Islamia Masajid Committee‘s plea to replace advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The court had further appointed Vishal Singh and Ajay Pratap Singh to assist Ajay Kumar in the survey.

The local court order has asked for the survey report by the commissioner to be submitted by May 17.