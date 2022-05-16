STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman seeks intervention in SC in plea against 'Talaq-e-Hasan'

The plea, seeking intervention, filed by one Qurrat Ul Ain Latif, said the original applicant has benefitted from extra-judicial divorce permissible under the Shariat.

Published: 16th May 2022 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A woman has moved the Supreme Court against a petition seeking to declare 'Talaq-e-Hasan' and all other forms of 'unilateral extra-judicial talaq' as void and unconstitutional.

The plea, seeking intervention, filed by one Qurrat Ul Ain Latif, said the original applicant has benefitted from extra-judicial divorce permissible under the Shariat and that she was able to exit from a bad marriage without having to go to the court and add to the pendency of judicial proceedings.

"The applicant is filing the present application for the limited purpose of demonstrating to this Hon'ble Court that a Writ Petition with broadly the same issue is pending before the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi where notice has been issued."

"Therefore, the Petitioner may be well advised to urge her grounds before the High Court, which is seized of the issue. It is stated, if the High Court gets the first chance to adjudicate, then the party retains a valuable right to appeal," the plea seeking intervention said.

The original petition, filed by Ghaziabad resident, Benazeer Heena, who claimed to be a victim of "unilateral extra-judicial Talaq-E-Hasan", also sought a direction to the Centre to frame guidelines for neutral and uniform grounds of divorce and procedure for all citizens.

In Talaq-e-Hasan, talaq is pronounced once a month, over a period of three months.

If cohabitation is not resumed during this period, divorce gets formalised after the third utterance in the third month.

However, if cohabitation resumes after the first or second utterance of talaq, the parties are assumed to have reconciled.

The first/second utterances of talaq are deemed invalid.

The petitioner, who claimed to have been given such a divorce, contended that the police and authorities told her that Talaq-e-Hasan is permitted under Sharia.

"The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, conveys a wrong impression that the law sanctions Talaq-E-Hasan and all other forms of unilateral extra-judicial talaq, which is grossly injurious to the fundamental rights of married Muslim women and offends Articles 14, 15, 21 and 25 of the Constitution of India and the international conventions on civil and human rights," the petition, filed by advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, submitted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Qurrat Ul Ain Latif Talaq-e-Hasan Supreme Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp