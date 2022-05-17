'Adityanath should not meet Raj Thackeray during his Ayodhya visit': BJP MP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday reiterated his opposition to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya and said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should also not meet him.

"Thackeray won't be allowed to enter the temple town unless he apologised to North Indians because of his opposition to them in the past," Singh said Addressing a press conference here, Singh alleged that Thackeray has encouraged "atrocities" against North Indians in Mumbai and he should apologise to them.

"I have been trying to meet Raj Thackeray for last several years to question him about the way he has misbehaved with north Indians in Maharshtra. I will not allow him to enter Ayodhya until he apologise to north Indians," Singh said He further said if Thackeray cannot apologise to north Indians, then he should apologise to saints.

Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5 Singh's party colleague, BJP MP from Ayodhya Lallu Singh, has, however, extended support to Raj Thackeray.

"Everyone is welcomed in Ayodhya. It is due to Lord Ram's blessings that devotees come to Ayodhya," said Lallu Singh Raj Thackeray's nephew Aditya is likely to visit the temple town on June 15 to pay obeisance to Lord Ram.

Aditya, the son of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, is also the minister for tourism and environment in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in that state.