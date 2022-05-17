STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Adityanath should not meet Raj Thackeray during his Ayodhya visit': BJP MP

Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5 Singh's party colleague, BJP MP from Ayodhya Lallu Singh, has, however, extended support to Raj Thackeray.

Published: 17th May 2022 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday reiterated his opposition to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya and said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should also not meet him.

"Thackeray won't be allowed to enter the temple town unless he apologised to North Indians because of his opposition to them in the past," Singh said Addressing a press conference here, Singh alleged that Thackeray has encouraged "atrocities" against North Indians in Mumbai and he should apologise to them.

"I have been trying to meet Raj Thackeray for last several years to question him about the way he has misbehaved with north Indians in Maharshtra. I will not allow him to enter Ayodhya until he apologise to north Indians," Singh said He further said if Thackeray cannot apologise to north Indians, then he should apologise to saints.

Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5 Singh's party colleague, BJP MP from Ayodhya Lallu Singh, has, however, extended support to Raj Thackeray.

"Everyone is welcomed in Ayodhya. It is due to Lord Ram's blessings that devotees come to Ayodhya," said Lallu Singh Raj Thackeray's nephew Aditya is likely to visit the temple town on June 15 to pay obeisance to Lord Ram.

Aditya, the son of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, is also the minister for tourism and environment in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in that state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Thackeray Ayodhya Yogi Adityanath Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh BJP
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp