STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid Gyanvapi row, now plea seeks injunction against prayers at Mathura mosque

The fresh plea said a majority of the Hindu community believes that Lord Krishna was born at the place where the mosque stands.

Published: 17th May 2022 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Hammer, gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MATHURA: A group of lawyers and law students has filed a plea in a court here demanding that Muslims be restrained from offering prayers at the Shahi Idgah mosque, which they said has been built at the place believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Ten separate petitions have earlier been filed in Mathura courts by different Hindu groups seeking the removal of the mosque, which they claimed was built at the birthplace of the deity, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

The fresh plea said a majority of the Hindu community believes that Lord Krishna was born at the place where the mosque stands.

Advocate Shailendra Singh, one of the petitioners, also claimed that the mosque was built at the place where once a temple stood.

"Since the structure has been constructed on the remains of a Hindu temple, it is akin to a temple and does not qualify the merit of a mosque," he said.

They have approached the court with a plea seeking "permanent injunction" on the use of the structure by the Muslim community, he said.

The advocate said the mosque does not fulfil the pre-condition laid out in the Quran, which says a mosque should be built on an undisputed land having no mark of any other religion.

District Government Counsel (Civil) Sanjai Gaur said the next hearing on the plea will take place on May 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahi Idgah mosque Lord Krishna Katra Keshav Dev temple
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp