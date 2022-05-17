BJP cadres court arrest against ‘oppressive’ rules

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: BJP launched a statewide protest in Chhattisgarh against the Bhupesh Baghel government on Monday over its guidelines to impose strict regulations and seek mandatory undertaking from organisers to hold rallies, major social or religious events or demonstrations.

Thousands of BJP workers led by party leaders participated in the demonstrations in various districts, demanding withdrawal of the regulations issued by the state home department last month. “Over 60,000 courted arrest,” a senior BJP leader said in Raipur.

With the Assembly polls due in Chhattisgarh next year, the BJP has up the ante against the Congress government, terming the regulations as ‘Bhupesh Act’. “The government is so frightened that they want to suppress any voice of dissidence. The new rules remind of the Rowlatt Act,” BJP state chief Vishnu Deo Sai said.

However, state government spokesperson and cabinet minister Ravindra Choubey said the BJP’s show failed to evoke mass response. The police have tightened security, particularly in and around the CM’s residence in Raipur. In some districts, there were reports of scuffle between BJP workers and the police.

“We will resort to every mode of protest to safeguard democracy,” asserted Brijmohan Agrawal, senior BJP MLA, who led the demonstration. On May 1, BJP had given an ultimatum to the state government to withdraw the 19-point guidelines within 15 days.