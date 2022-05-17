STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP cadres court arrest against ‘oppressive’ rules

With the Assembly polls due in Chhattisgarh next year, the BJP has up the ante against the Congress government, terming the regulations as ‘Bhupesh Act’.

Published: 17th May 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters stage a protest against the state government in Raipur | Express

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  BJP launched a statewide protest in Chhattisgarh against the Bhupesh Baghel government on Monday over its guidelines to impose strict regulations and seek mandatory undertaking from organisers to hold rallies, major social or religious events or demonstrations.

Thousands of BJP workers led by party leaders participated in the demonstrations in various districts, demanding withdrawal of the regulations issued by the state home department last month. “Over 60,000 courted arrest,” a senior BJP leader said in Raipur.

With the Assembly polls due in Chhattisgarh next year, the BJP has up the ante against the Congress government, terming the regulations as ‘Bhupesh Act’. “The government is so frightened that they want to suppress any voice of dissidence. The new rules remind of the Rowlatt Act,” BJP state chief Vishnu Deo Sai said.

However, state government spokesperson and cabinet minister Ravindra Choubey said the BJP’s show failed to evoke mass response. The police have tightened security, particularly in and around the CM’s residence in Raipur. In some districts, there were reports of scuffle between BJP workers and the police.

“We will resort to every mode of protest to safeguard democracy,” asserted Brijmohan Agrawal, senior BJP MLA, who led the demonstration. On May 1, BJP had given an ultimatum to the state government to withdraw the 19-point guidelines within 15 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp