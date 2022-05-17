STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP trying to divert people's attention by raising Gyanvapi mosque issue: Akhilesh

Gyanvapi is an old mosque and to divert attention from core issues, the BJP's "invisible associates" come out time to time and sow seeds of hatred, Yadav said.

Published: 17th May 2022 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AZAMGARH: The BJP and its associates are raising the Gyanvapi mosque issue as they want to divert people's attention from real issues, alleged Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday.

Gyanvapi is an old mosque and to divert attention from core issues, the BJP's "invisible associates" come out time to time and sow seeds of hatred, Yadav said.

"As far as the court is concerned, the SC had earlier ruled that such old matters cannot be raised. Even after this, the BJP is spreading hatred between Hindus and Muslims so that core issues are not discussed," Yadav told reporters here.

Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said bulldozers are running in the state but a hospital inaugurated by him was "illegal".

Yadav said this apparently referring to drives against encroachments.

The CM had inaugurated a private hospital in Nirala Nagar on Monday.

When asked whether his wife Dimple Yadav will contest polls from Azamgarh, the Lok Sabha seat vacated by him to continues as an MLA in the state, Yadav said,"It will be decided in a meeting with party leaders and workers."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Akhilesh Yadav Gyanvapi mosque
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp