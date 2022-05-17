STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Couple moves Bombay HC seeking nod to complete surrogacy procedure

The lawyer said that while the couple's fertilised embryo had been preserved by the hospital for transfer to a surrogate, the new Act came into effect in January this year.

Published: 17th May 2022 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Surrogacy

Surrogacy

By PTI

MUMBAI: A couple on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court seeking permission to complete a surrogacy procedure they had initiated in a city-based hospital before the new Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Act came into effect.

The plea was submitted before a vacation bench led by Justice N W Sambre seeking urgent hearing, and it will be heard on Wednesday. The petitioner's counsel, PV Dinesh, also sought that as interim relief, the couple be permitted to transfer their cryopreserved embryos from the said hospital to another fertility clinic.

The lawyer said that while the couple's fertilised embryo had been preserved by the hospital for transfer to a surrogate, the new Act came into effect in January this year. The new Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Act prohibits surrogacy unless it is purely altruistic.

And among other stringent provisions, it mandates that only a married relative with a child of her own can act as a surrogate. The respondent hospital therefore, put the couple's procedure on hold stating that they will need a court order to resume the procedure.

The hospital's counsel Anita Castellino told the bench that the provisions of the new Act were comprehensive and complex and that she needed time to file a comprehensive reply to the plea. However, the court said it will hear the matter on Wednesday before passing any orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surrogacy Bombay High Court Assisted Reproductive Technology Surrogacy Act
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp