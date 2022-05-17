STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Directorate formed within Railway Board to prioritise its projects under PM Gati Shakti scheme

The national master plan for multi-modal connectivity aims to bring 16 ministries, including the Railways and Roadways, together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of projects.

Published: 17th May 2022 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To prioritise its projects under the PM Gati Shakti scheme, the Railways has formed a directorate within the Railway Board and set up its units in Khurda, Bilaspur, Delhi and Bengaluru divisions to expedite the ambitious scheme, sources said.

The national master plan for multi-modal connectivity aims to bring 16 ministries, including the Railways and Roadways, together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

It was launched last year.

The project aims to provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another.

It will facilitate the last-mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people.

The new directorate, headed by an additional-member rank official, will comprise executive directors of different departments like traffic, civil, electrical, signalling and telecom, finance, and security.

There will also be a director-rank economic advisor from the Indian Economic Service, the source said.

The Gati Shakti Directorate will get approval for works of up to Rs 100 crore from the member, finance.

It will be finally approved by the Chairman of the Railway Board.

Such units will also be formed at the division level with Divisional Railway Managers heading the units, sources said.

Officers transferred to these units will be able to retain their housing as an incentive, they said.

The directorate will be responsible for planning and prioritising projects related to the Gati Shakti Scheme, examining and conducting surveys and project reports.

They will also coordinate with stakeholders.

With this, the number of directorates in the Railways will increase from 24 to 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Gati Shakti Railway Board Railways
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp