STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Himachal vies only with Kerala in education, Delhi stands nowhere': BJP attacks AAP

Randhir Sharma of Himachal BJP made the assertion in response to Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's allegation that the hill state's education system was 'in shambles'.

Published: 17th May 2022 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SHIIMLA: Himachal Pradesh is in competition in education only with Kerala as Delhi stands nowhere in this field, the state BJP said on Tuesday.

Chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma of Himachal BJP made the assertion in response to Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's allegation that the hill state's education system was "in shambles".

Sharma sought to dismiss Sisodia's allegation claiming that the literacy rate in the hill state is more than 96 per cent.

"We would like to ask Manish Sisodia where does Delhi stand in terms of education," he said.

And he answered his question himself, "Delhi is way behind Himachal."

Dubbing Delhi Education Minister Sisodia's allegations as "false and baseless", he said Himachal Pradesh has six lakh students pursuing higher education and more than 14 lakh students enrolled in various courses of all standards.

"Himachal and Delhi cannot be compared as the hill state has a different geographical condition," he added.

Himachal is the only state where some schools have been opened only for five students to ensure that they do not have to cover a long distance to attend schools, he added.

Sharma said Himachal has stood first in many national surveys and got awards in the field of education.

"Our government is giving free uniforms, books and bags to students in the state," he added.

The state government is also giving scholarships to students all over the state for which a budget of Rs 15 crores has been earmarked, he added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has performed well in all aspects of education in the state and it has regularised several temporary teachers, he added.

He also accused Sisodia of holding a "premeditated programme" in Shimla with all the questions to be asked decided in advance.

"The Aam Aadmi Party should stop these kinds of dramas through which they are trying to misguide the general public for political mileage," he added.

Only AAP members were present in the programme and only they interacted with Sisodia, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Himachal BJP Manish Sisodia AAP
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp