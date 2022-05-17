Lokayukta Act: Hold two remaining draft panel meetings soon, Anna Hazare tells Uddhav

By PTI

PUNE: Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding the enactment of the Lokayukta Act as soon as possible.

In the letter, Hazare said the chief secretary must be instructed to convene the two remaining meetings of a joint draft panel set up for the Act.

"So far, six meetings of the joint draft panel, headed by the chief secretary, have been held and the draft is getting completed. I request you to ask the chief secretary to complete the remaining two meetings of the joint draft panel," Hazare said in the letter.

"I expect that as per the assurance given by you, the Lokayukta Act will be enacted to make Maharashtra corruption-free. Sitting on a hunger strike at the age of 85 is not possible," he said in the letter addressed to the CM.

The joint panel/committee was set up in 2019 as per the assurance given by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis after Hazare had sat on a hunger strike demanding a strong Lokayukta Act in the state.

Besides members from civil society, including Hazare, the panel consists of Maharashtra officials.