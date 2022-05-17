STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lokayukta Act: Hold two remaining draft panel meetings soon, Anna Hazare tells Uddhav

In the letter, Hazare said the chief secretary must be instructed to convene the two remaining meetings of a joint draft panel set up for the Act.

Published: 17th May 2022 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding the enactment of the Lokayukta Act as soon as possible.

In the letter, Hazare said the chief secretary must be instructed to convene the two remaining meetings of a joint draft panel set up for the Act.

"So far, six meetings of the joint draft panel, headed by the chief secretary, have been held and the draft is getting completed. I request you to ask the chief secretary to complete the remaining two meetings of the joint draft panel," Hazare said in the letter.

"I expect that as per the assurance given by you, the Lokayukta Act will be enacted to make Maharashtra corruption-free. Sitting on a hunger strike at the age of 85 is not possible," he said in the letter addressed to the CM.

The joint panel/committee was set up in 2019 as per the assurance given by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis after Hazare had sat on a hunger strike demanding a strong Lokayukta Act in the state.

Besides members from civil society, including Hazare, the panel consists of Maharashtra officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Lokayukta Act Anna Hazare
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp