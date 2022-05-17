STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'My wife couldn't drape a saree, walk or talk properly': Man commits suicide in Aurangabad

The man had gotten married six months ago to a woman who was six years older to him and the suicide note mentioned that his wife 'couldn't drape a saree properly, couldn't walk or talk properly'.

Published: 17th May 2022 08:11 PM

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A 24-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his home in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, claiming that he was unhappy with his wife, police said on Tuesday. Samadhan Sable, a resident of Mukundnagar, was found hanging at his home on Monday, an official from Mukundwadi police station said.

"A suicide note was recovered from the man's room, in which he has claimed that his wife couldn't drape a saree properly, couldn't walk or talk properly," said Bramha Giri, in-charge of Mukundwadi police station. The man had gotten married six months ago to a woman who was six years older to him, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 ,available 24x7, or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

