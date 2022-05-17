Naga outfit boils over ex-CM’s presence

Chandan Nandy By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stung by the Centre’s decision to invite senior Nagaland Congress leader Dr S C Jamir for “broad-based” talks on the Naga peace process here, the NSCN(IM) on Monday mounted a scathing attack on the former chief minister.

Several top Naga leaders, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, former CM and current opposition leader T R Zeliang and Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) representative Khitovi Zimomi, are in Delhi following invitations by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, a 10-member NSCN(IM) team, led by a senior member of the outfit’s collective leadership, former ‘General’ V S Atem, on Monday left for Nagaland after three days of inconclusive talks with the Centre’s interlocutor the Naga peace talks, former IB Special Director A K Mishra. Talks between Mishra and other senior home ministry officials and the NSCN(IM) have failed to end the stalemate over outfit’s demand for a separate flag and constitution.

On a day when speculation was rife that the Centre may open a new line of talks to explore the possibility of a more “broad-based” understanding with the Naga leaders and organisations other than the NSCN(IM), the main armed Naga outfit lashed out at Jamir, saying, “The root of the never ending Naga political problem lies in the 16 Point Agreement and the only living person who is still kicking around being one of the architects of the 16 Point Agreement is none other than Dr SC Jamir”.

Accusing Jamir for the “depths of cruelty and treachery” that have caused the Nagas to “suffer much”, an NSCN(IM) statement said, “Tragically, the Government of India is turning to this same destructive person (and) seeking his guidance” on the peace process. The NSCN(IM) and Jamir are ‘sworn enemies’.