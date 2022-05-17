Petition seeking ‘puja-archana’ of ‘shivling’ found in Gyanvapi mosque filed

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After the conclusion of the court-ordered survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, a petition was filed in the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar on Tuesday seeking permission for 'puja-archana' of the 'shivling' allegedly found during the survey of the Gyanvapi premises by the court commission on Monday.

However, another plea was filed in the same court demanding direction for the demolition of walls of the basements on the premises and removal of debris for collection of more evidence in the matter.

Sadhvi Purnamba and Sadhvi Shardamba filed a petition urging the court to grant permission for 'puja-archana' of the said 'shivling'. The area where the 'shivling' has been found was sealed by the order of the court on Monday.

The petitioners are the disciples of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati of Dwaraka and Jyotish Peeth. They filed the petition through their lawyer Ramesh Upadhyaya. Upadhyaya said that the petition will be heard with their old petitions.

The litigants' lawyer claimed that Lord Adi Vishweshwar was found in the form of a 'linga' during the commission's survey on May 16.

"Immediate permission should be given to start its worship with vedic rituals, because we Sanatani Hindus

respect the deity as a living self after pran-pratishtha (consecration)," they requested in the petition.

The other petition was filed by the plaintiffs in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri worshipping case, demanding the demolition of the walls of different basements on the Gyanvapi premises and removal of debris to uncover the areas hidden behind them for collection of more evidence in the matter. However, the Anjuman Intejamia Masajid (AIM) raised serious objections to the plea.

Admitting the plea, judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday when special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh will also present facts in this matter before the court.

The plaintiffs of the Shringar Gauri worship case include Rakhi Singh of Delhi, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas and Rekha Pathak, all natives of Varanasi, who filed the petition on April 18, 2021, seeking permission for daily worship and performing rituals at the idols of Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman and Nandi and stopping the opponents from causing any damage to the statues.

The respondents of the case include the Uttar Pradesh government, Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid and others.