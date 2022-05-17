Punjab government sought additional central forces, realised security challenges: Amarinder

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday claimed that the AAP government in the state has sought additional forces from the Centre, adding that by doing so it has realised the harsh security challenges.

Singh also sought to remind the Aam Aadmi Party of its strong opposition to the Union government's move last year when it decided to extend the operational jurisdiction of the Border Security Forces from 15 to 50 kms.

"At that time, both AAP as well as Congress leaders created hell about the Centre decision but good, now AAP at least has realised the need and importance of that decision," he said in a statement here.

Singh reiterated his warning that Punjab is faced with serious security threats from across the border.

"So far, the AAP government, particularly its Delhi-based leader Arvind Kejirwal, consistently denied everything, but now they seem to have realised the intensity of the threat and have requested the Centre for extra forces," he said.

The former chief minister hoped that the state government, instead of adopting a confrontationist attitude, will cooperate and coordinate with the central government to handle all security challenges.

"I have always emphasised the need for coordination instead of confrontation with the Centre and thankfully AAP seems to have realised it, although a bit too late," said the former CM.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring slammed the AAP government for rushing to the Centre for additional forces to handle security challenges and said it shows lack of confidence in the Bhagwant Mann-led regime.

"It is not only an admission of failure on the security front but also lack of confidence the Aam Aadmi Party government has in itself and in the competence of Punjab Police," Warring said in a statement.

Warring said his party has been consistently alerting the government about the security challenges faced by Punjab.

"We stand vindicated as the state has rushed to the Centre for security assistance to make up for its lack of experience," he said.

He criticised the Mann government for its lack of faith and confidence in the Punjab Police as otherwise it would not have requested for central forces.

"I am sure, you as a Punjabi must be aware of the competence and confidence of our Punjab Police in dealing with any security challenge," Warring told Mann.

"But the problem is that those who are taking such decisions have no knowledge about Punjab and police here," said Warring.

He also cautioned the AAP government about the financial implications of getting additional central security forces.

"Past experience has been bitter as the state accumulated substantial debt due to security expenses," he said, adding "keeping in view the precarious financial condition of the state, all such moves must be carefully thought before".

At the same time, he said, "If the government feels that it really needs additional security forces, it should go ahead as security of the state remains paramount and non-negotiable."