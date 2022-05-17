STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC Collegium recommends elevation of five Judges as Chief Justices of various HCs 

The Collegium in a meeting held today took the decision and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website.

Published: 17th May 2022 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana on Tuesday recommended the elevation of five Judges as Chief Justices of various High Courts.

The Collegium in a meeting held today took the decision and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website.

The names recommended for elevation are -- Justices Vipin Sanghi (from Delhi HC to Uttarakhand HC ), Amjad A Sayed (from Bombay HC to Himachal Pradesh HC ), S S Shinde (from Bombay HC to Rajasthan HC), Rashmin M Chhaya (from Gujarat HC to Gauhati HC) and Ujjal Bhuyan who is presently judged in Telangana HC will be elevated as Chief justice there.

Besides this, the Collegium has also recommended the transfer of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court to Delhi High Court.

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions concerning the high court judges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Chief Justice N V Ramana High Courts
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp