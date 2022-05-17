STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Section 144 imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch after clash over Hanuman idol

Additional District Magistrate of Neemuch, Neha Meena issued a prohibitory order imposing a complete ban on organising procession, dharna, or gathering without prior permission.

Published: 17th May 2022 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Section 144

Section 144

By ANI

NEEMUCH: Section 144 has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch city after dispute arose between two groups over the installation of a Hanuman statue.

This happened after a group of men allegedly installed a Hanuman statue in a dargah in the Old Court area. "People of one community alleged that a temple is being constructed on a dargah. This led to a fight. Both the sides pelted stones at each other. The police used force to control the situation," said Neemuch SP Suraj Verma.

Following this, Additional District Magistrate of Neemuch, Neha Meena issued a prohibitory order imposing a complete ban on organising procession, dharna, or gathering without prior permission. The order also prohibits use of loudspeakers in the area.

This incident happened at a time when the country is already witnessing an uproar over Gyanvapi Masjid vs Shringar Gauri case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neemuch city Madhya Pradesh Section 144 Hanuman statue
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp