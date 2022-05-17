Section 144 imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch after clash over Hanuman idol

By ANI

NEEMUCH: Section 144 has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch city after dispute arose between two groups over the installation of a Hanuman statue.

This happened after a group of men allegedly installed a Hanuman statue in a dargah in the Old Court area. "People of one community alleged that a temple is being constructed on a dargah. This led to a fight. Both the sides pelted stones at each other. The police used force to control the situation," said Neemuch SP Suraj Verma.

Following this, Additional District Magistrate of Neemuch, Neha Meena issued a prohibitory order imposing a complete ban on organising procession, dharna, or gathering without prior permission. The order also prohibits use of loudspeakers in the area.

This incident happened at a time when the country is already witnessing an uproar over Gyanvapi Masjid vs Shringar Gauri case.