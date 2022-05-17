STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Send sweets to Mohan Bhagwat when he is in Bengal, but ensure there are no riots: Mamata to police

Bhagwat will be present at a RSS training camp, starting Tuesday and slated to continue for three weeks, at Keshiary.

Published: 17th May 2022 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KHARAGPUR: Taking a dig at the RSS chief's planned visit to the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday asked the police to greet him with "sweets and fruits" while ensuring there are no "riots" during the four-day stay of the organisation's chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Bhagwat will be present at a RSS training camp, starting Tuesday and slated to continue for three weeks, at Keshiary.

"What is the purpose of the RSS pradhan's (chief) stay at Keshiary from May 17 to May 20 ? "You can send him sweets and fruits on behalf of the administration. Let him realise how cordial we are with our guests," Banerjee told her officers at a review meeting here.

"Provide him proper protection and also ensure that there are no riots," Banerjee told the inspector in-charge of Keshiary police station during the administrative meeting here.

Senior RSS functionary Debasis Chowdhury however hit back saying "It is interesting that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has become curious of our socio-cultural activity. At the same time, we urge her to visit Tablighi Jamaat camps run by Islamic organizations".

He said it will be good if Banerjee sees the RSS camp for herself where he claimed youth are imparted physical training along with educational and cultural activities there.

