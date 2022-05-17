STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Trespass' at Suvendu's MLA office: Governor summons Bengal Chief Secretary at Raj Bhavan

Dhankhar, in a tweet, claimed that Adhikari's assertion that 'criminal trespass at his office in Nandigram was targeted political vendetta' gets credence from the contents of the report.

Published: 17th May 2022 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Tuesday asked the state's chief secretary to make himself available at Raj Bhavan on May 23, holding that a report submitted by him on alleged trespass of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's office in Nandigram by police indicates a worrisome scenario of criminal investigation.

Dhankhar, in a tweet, claimed that Adhikari's assertion that "criminal trespass at his office in Nandigram was targeted political vendetta" gets credence from the contents of the report.

"CS @chief_west to make himself available at Raj Bhavan on May 23 at 11 A.M. as report today and earlier indicate alarming scenario of criminal investigation," the governor said.

Dhankhar also asserted that the objective of the raid by a huge contingent of police on Sunday at Adhikari's MLA office in Nandigram was to instill fear in public.

He said such a large contingent of police, RAF and presence of senior police officials to effect investigation in respect of an incident that occurred in 2014, and to arrest an accused who allegedly submitted forged graduation certificate to get a promotion, was beyond apprehension.

"It is disturbing that the police action manifested 'politicised working', 'reminiscent of police state' - making history of sorts raiding LOP office-residence," Dhankhar said on Twitter.

Adhikari had on Sunday claimed that state police officials barged into his official legislative office-cum residence at Nandigram without any prior intimation or search warrant, contending that it was blatant misuse of the force by the Mamata Banerjee government.

Dhankhar had sought an urgent report from Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi in this regard.

Dissatisfied with the report sent by the top bureaucrat, the governor had asked him to prepare a detailed account by Tuesday.

