UP BJP plans outreach drive to bolster vote bank for 2024

Published: 17th May 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The ruling BJP in UP is gearing up to roll its election machinery in advance, eyeing the next Lok Sabha elections which is still two years away. The saffron camp is set to launch a series of events on May 30, when the Modi government completes eight years in office.

These programmes, scheduled over a span of two weeks, would focus on the Centre’s “eight years of service, good governance and welfare schemes”. The aim is to draw farmers, youth, women and backward classes towards the saffron camp ahead of the Lok Sabha election. 

UP sends maximum number of MPs to Parliament. “The party has finalised the responsibilities to be assigned to different fronts, cells and departments during the campaign,” said a senior leader. As per party insiders, there are plans to hold welfare rallies across 98 organisational districts from June 1 to June 13.

These rallies will be addressed by cabinet ministers of the Union government, party MPs, MLAs and other senior leaders. The party has set a target of at least 5,000 attendees for each rally, where beneficiaries of Central and state welfare schemes would also be invited. 

