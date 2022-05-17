We protected land, forest, and water: Rahul Gandhi reach out the tribals

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached out the tribals in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Banswara district as he reminded them of how the erstwhile UPA government introduced the Forest Rights Act for the indigenous communities.

‘‘We protect your history. We don’t want to suppress or erase your history. When the UPA government was in power, we introduced a historical law to protect your land, forest and water. I would also like to come when there is a fair in Beneshwar. This is the Maha Kumbh of the tribals. I also want to come and see it with my eyes,” he said on Monday.

Rahul also highlighted the difference between his party’s inclusive nature and the BJP’s pro-rich approach. “The BJP wants to make two Hindustans — one of the rich industrialists and the other of the poor tribals. We are in favour of one India.” The Congress works to unite and connect with all, whereas the BJP seeks to create a divide, he claimed to argue that there was a battle of two ideologies.