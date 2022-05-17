STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Who are you?' SC questions locus of office bearer of Hindu NGO in Gyanvapi case

Lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha, appearing for Vishnu Gupta, the president of NGO 'Hindu Sena', said 'I am a devotee.'

Published: 17th May 2022 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Media personnel gather and interact with Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, who is representing Hindu Sena after the hearing of the case of Varanasi's Gyanvapi Masjid-Shringar Gauri Temple complex's survey.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday questioned the locus of an office-bearer of a Hindu organisation who has moved a plea seeking to intervene and oppose the petition of the Gyanvapi mosque committee of Varanasi challenging the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex.

"Who are you," a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimhathe asked, adding that in a civil lawsuit there was hardly any scope for such an intervention.

Lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha, appearing for Vishnu Gupta, the president of NGO 'Hindu Sena', said 'I am a devotee.'

However, the bench told the lawyer "You must know that it is a civil suit and there is no role of an intervenor."

Gupta, in the intervention plea, has said that the Gyanvapi Mosque complex is exempted from the Places of Worship Act, 1991 and the application said the case of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex fell under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 and not under the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

"That Hindu culture and civilization have been victims of foreigners. The fact is corroborated by the fact that temples in this country have been converted into a mosque by Muslim Invaders right from Khilji dynasty up to Mughal dynasty," it said.

On the other hand, the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid which manages Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi has referred to the provisions of the Act and its Section 4 to argue that they barred the filing of any suit or initiating any other legal proceeding for a conversion of the religious character of any place of worship, as existing on August 15, 1947.

The Muslim party has been saying that the place has been used as a mosque since time immemorial.

The bench has issued notices to the petitioner Hindu devotees and posted the plea of the mosque committee for hearing on May 19.

The apex court also directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of area inside the complex where 'Shivling' is said to be found in the survey and allowed Muslims to offer 'Namaz' and perform 'religious observances'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex Gyanvapi mosque Hindu Sena Supreme Court Vishnu Gupta
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp